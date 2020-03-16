Notification for appointment  of Mehr Tarar as focal person of Punjab Information Minister goes viral

(@fidahassanain)

A local anchorperson shares the copy of the appointment of Mehr Tarar as focal person of Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan but there is no response yet from her.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2020) A notification regarding appoint of Mehr Tarar as Focal Person for electronic and print media for English sphere went viral on social media here on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Popular anchor Ajmal Jami shared the copy of a notification which appeared to be the personal pad of Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan.

The anchorperson wrote: “Mashallah! Congrats @MehrTarar for your appointment as focal person for English Print Media to Minister info Punjab Fayaz Ul Hasan Chohan. Wish you more :),”.

Ajmal Jami tagged Mehr Tarar the copy of the notification but there was no response from her as neither she confirmed her appointment nor rejected it.

A twiterati asked Mr. Ajmal Jami about the person for urdu section to which he tweeted that Mehr Tarar would also guide him more on Urdu news too.