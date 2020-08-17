UrduPoint.com
Notification For License Suspension : Lahore High Court Stays Implementation

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:42 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stayed implementation on a notification for suspension of license of a pilot of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stayed implementation on a notification for suspension of license of a pilot of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the interim orders on a petition filed by pilot Umar Saleem, challenging notification for suspension of his license, and issued notice to respondents.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the petitioner had been working as a staffer with the airline since 2006, and he was promoted as captain in 2015.

He argued that the CAA authorities had, on July 10, suspended the license of the petitioner without giving him a fair opportunity for hearing.

The counsel submitted that the license had been renewed five times and it was valid till 2024.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification and stop its implementation till the final decision of the petition.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments, stayed the implementation on the notification and issued notices to the respondents.

