Notification for private schools closure asks to adopt alternate mode of education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Thursday issued notification for the closure of private educational institutions w.e.f November 26 to December 24 in wake of COVID-19.

The notification has been issued by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration after consultation with the private educational institutions.

According to the notification, during the closures of educational institutions, the teaching learnings should be continued through alternative/possible mode of education including online, blended learning etc.

The educational institutions were asked to compliance the guidelines and SOPs including wearing masks and social distancing during the second wave of pandemic.

In case of private schools didn't have the facility of alternate mode then they might establish one window operation/reception desk for collection/submission of homework on weekly/fortnightly/monthly basis, it added.

The notification further stated that the private educational institutions should be closed during winter vacations to be observed from December 25, 2020 to January 10, 2021 for all activities.

All educational examinations scheduled for December 2020 should be held after January 15, 2021 based on the review meeting of National Command and Operation Center(NCOC). The NCOC meeting was scheduled to be held in the first week of January 2021 to assess the situation of pandemic.

It was directed that proportionate staff members 1/3 could attend the private educational institutions on account of academic/administrative duties subject to the condition that all the hygienic/health precautions should be observed.