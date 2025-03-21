Notification For Reconstitution Of District Judiciary's Tribunal Nullified
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Law’s notification of March 18, for the reconstitution of the Islamabad District Judicial Service Tribunal (IDJST) has been declared illegal.
The tribunal has said in its decision that the tribunal consists of judges nominated by the then Chief Justice on January 9, 2024, and there is no need for its reconstitution as there is no difference between the tribunal chairman and the members. It also directed the Registrar Tribunal to provide a copy of the order to the Acting Chief Justice and has said that the Registrar Tribunal should also provide a copy of the order to the new judges nominated for the tribunal.
The tribunal comprising Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan of the Islamabad District Judicial Service Tribunal issued the decision. The tribunal has said in its decision that in the appeal whose decision was reserved on March 13, the miscellaneous application was assigned to the judges nominated for the tribunal, not wanting to embarrass the fellow judges nominated by the acting Chief Justice.
It said that the decision to accept Muhammad Shabbir's service appeal is being issued in circumstances in which some clarification is also necessary.
The tribunal has said in its decision that the Acting Chief Justice has no authority to interfere after the formation of the Tribunal and he was also not authorized to nominate new judges as members of the Tribunal in the presence of the Tribunal.
It said the tribunal members cannot be removed or deprived of jurisdiction like the judges of the High Court. It may be mentioned here that the Law Ministry had notified a new Tribunal consisting of high court judges nominated by the Acting Chief Justice. Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro headed it and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan and Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas were made members of the Tribunal.
Recent Stories
Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts
ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA
Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores
Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC
'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..
Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed
DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..
EU energy imports decline in 2024
Al Jalila Foundation provides screening, diagnostic services through mobile clin ..
AIM Congress 2025 to highlight global mobility innovations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts2 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Makkah5 minutes ago
-
Notification for reconstitution of district judiciary's tribunal nullified5 minutes ago
-
Japan awards MEXT Research Scholarships to 11 Pakistani students5 minutes ago
-
Agri minister chairs meeting on 'On-Farm Water Management'15 minutes ago
-
IHC orders live broadcast of blasphemy case hearing15 minutes ago
-
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs timely bus departures, enhances safety measures25 minutes ago
-
Experts for adopting green ship recycling practices to mitigate environmental impact25 minutes ago
-
Anti-mosquito spray campaign launched in Nawabshah25 minutes ago
-
27 shopkeepers fined for overcharging during Ramzan35 minutes ago
-
Khoso orders handover complete building projects to concerned departments35 minutes ago