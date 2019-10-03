Notification issued for effective management of public service vehicles

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Traffic Punjab Farooq Mazhar has issued a notification and sent it to secretary transport for ensuring effective management of commercial and public service vehicles in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Traffic Punjab Farooq Mazhar has issued a notification and sent it to secretary transport for ensuring effective management of commercial and public service vehicles in the province.

The notification said that under the Motor Vehicles Rules 1969, Clause 164A, it is mandatory to install speed governors in heavy and light public service vehicles including trucks, rollers and tankers.

It is a responsibility of the transport department to issue technical details in order to standardise speed governors and installation of speed governors in public service vehicles in phases.

The notification said that installation of quality speed governors should be ensured before registration of new vehicles and renewal of route permits.