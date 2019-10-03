UrduPoint.com
Notification Issued For Effective Management Of Public Service Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:51 PM

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Traffic Punjab Farooq Mazhar has issued a notification and sent it to secretary transport for ensuring effective management of commercial and public service vehicles in the province

The notification said that under the Motor Vehicles Rules 1969, Clause 164A, it is mandatory to install speed governors in heavy and light public service vehicles including trucks, rollers and tankers.

It is a responsibility of the transport department to issue technical details in order to standardise speed governors and installation of speed governors in public service vehicles in phases.

The notification said that installation of quality speed governors should be ensured before registration of new vehicles and renewal of route permits.

