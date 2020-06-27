Notification issued for lockdown in areas of district Haripur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :After reviewing the current situation of Coronavirus, Haripur District Administration Saturday issued notification of smart lockdown in the following areas for prevention of Coronavirus in Haripur district.

The lockdown has started from 12:00 noon from June 27 and will remain in force for 07 days.

The district administration has notified the following areas for lockdown including TIP Housing Society Street No. 5, Mohalla Mobin Banda, Ghazi, Mohalla Kasran, Mohalla Katha, Kot Najibullah Mohalla Police Station near Masjid, Khalabat No. 5, Mohalla Darband Sector No. 4, and Khalabat. The violation of the lockdown will be charged accordingly.