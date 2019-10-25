UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Notification Of Muhammad Ali Shah Cancelled

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 06:59 PM

Notification of Muhammad Ali Shah cancelled

The Competent Authority has cancelled notification to the extent of Muhammad Ali Shah (PCS EG BS-20) in National School of Public Policy,Peshawar and directed him to report to Establishment Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Competent Authority has cancelled notification to the extent of Muhammad Ali Shah (PCS EG BS-20) in National school of Public Policy,Peshawar and directed him to report to Establishment Department.It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali Government

Recent Stories

Chehlum procession, Chor chowk to remain closed o ..

11 seconds ago

PINS earned good name for country in neuro researc ..

14 seconds ago

PHSA KP observes World Polio Day

16 seconds ago

State must respect teachers' right to livelihood

35 minutes ago

Effective policing crucial to improve image, overc ..

18 seconds ago

Facebook begins rollout of 'News Tab' in US

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.