Notification of Muhammad Ali Shah cancelled

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Competent Authority has cancelled notification to the extent of Muhammad Ali Shah (PCS EG BS-20) in National school of Public Policy,Peshawar and directed him to report to Establishment Department.It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.