Notification Of New CJP Appointment Law Ministry's Responsibility: Farooq H. Naek

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 08:27 PM

Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council, Farooq H. Naek on Tuesday clarified that the appointment of the new Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) is the responsibility of the Ministry of Law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council, Farooq H. Naek on Tuesday clarified that the appointment of the new Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) is the responsibility of the Ministry of Law.

Speaking to the media here, Naek expressed hope that the notification for the new Chief Justice would be issued before the retirement of Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

"We expect that the notification will be issued before Justice Isa’s retirement to ensure a smooth transition," said Naek.

He also touched upon the Pakistan Bar Council's stance on the establishment of a Constitutional Court, stating that it would be beneficial for the country.

"Our position is clear: forming a Constitutional Court will only bring advantages to the nation, reducing the burden of criminal and civil cases on the current system," he added.

He mentioned that after reviewing the proposed amendments by the Law Minister, some changes and suggestions have been put forward for consideration.

Naek also recalled that both Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto had agreed to the formation of a Constitutional Court in the Charter of Democracy, reinforcing the long-standing need for such a judicial body in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Justice Benazir Bhutto Democracy Law Minister Criminals Media Court

