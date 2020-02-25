Notification on National Commission on Children Rights to be issued soon

The notification on 'The National Commission on Children Rights Protection' would be issued soon, said Director General Ministry of Human Rights Muhammad Hassan Mangi on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The notification on 'The National Commission on Children Rights Protection' would be issued soon, said Director General Ministry of Human Rights Muhammad Hassan Mangi on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said that the National Commission on Children Rights Protection had already been approved by the Cabinet on last week.

The commission would become functional immediately after the notification to be issued by the Cabinet.

He said that MoHR always strive to ensure human rights specially child�rights.

This would help protect children from bulling, physical and mental abuse by the community members, Mangi said.