Notification Regarding Justice Shaukat Siddiqui's Removal Withdrawn
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 07:37 PM
The Ministry of Law and Justice Tuesday issued notification regarding the retirement of Justice Shaukat Aziz Saddiqui, the former judge of Islamabad High Court (IHC), in light of the verdict of Supreme Court
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Ministry of Law and Justice Tuesday issued notification regarding the retirement of Justice Shaukat Aziz Saddiqui, the former judge of Islamabad High Court (IHC), in light of the verdict of Supreme Court.
The notification read, “In pursuance of judgment of Supreme Court of Pakistan dated 22nd March 2024 and in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 195 of the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of Pakistan is pleased to retire Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui Judge Islamabad High Court (IHC) on attaining the age of superannuation with effect from 30-06-2021."
Consequently, this division earlier notification dated 11th October, 2018 regarding removal of former judge may be treated as withdrawn.
