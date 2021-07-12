Notifications of minimum salary,risk, uniform, ration and 10% adhoc relief allowance issued

The Gilgit-Baltistan government Monday issued notifications of minimum salary Rs 20000 for contingent paid employees, Ration, Risk and Uniform allowance for police and 10% ad hoc relief allowance of basic salary of government employees

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan government Monday issued notifications of minimum salary Rs 20000 for contingent paid employees, Ration, Risk and Uniform allowance for police and 10% ad hoc relief allowance of basic salary of government employees.

The notification issued by the Finance Department said that after the approval of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and the confirmation of the Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan, the minimum salary of all biometric contingent employees had been fixed at Rs 20,000. The Accountant General of Pakistan and the District Accounts Offices have been asked to pay a monthly salary of Rs 20,000 to contingent paid employees who bring corona vaccine certificates from NADRA from July.

In the notification , it has been approved to pay Rs 1500 per month in the form of risk allowance to the constables, head constables, assistant sub-inspectors and sub-inspectors of the police department.

In another notification, it has been approved to pay Rs 14,400 per annum to all uniformed employees from Grade 1 to Grade 21.

In another notification issued by the Finance Department, an ad hoc allowance of 10% of the basic salary of all civil servants has been approved. All notifications will be effective from July 1, 2021.