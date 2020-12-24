UrduPoint.com
Notoriety Is Plight Of Nawaz Sharif; Says Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Alluding to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, Provincial Minister for Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Thursday said that notoriety was the plight of those persons who developed personal relationships with enemies of the state, people and national institutions.

Responding to media men after a Christmas cake cutting ceremony at a private institution here, he said that Nawaz Sharif did not return to the country to face jail term after his condition improved, claiming Nawaz stared at a worst situation as he would be extradited from the United Kingdom (UK) after the validity of his Pakistani passport expired in February 2021.

Regarding opposition resignations, the Minister said only Maryam Nawaz and Fazlur Rehman pushed for resignations from the assemblies but PPP leadership of Asif Ali Zardari would not quit assemblies for the political paupers.

Chohan said the government had claimed the opposition parties would not table resignations because the stakes were not equal for the political parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), adding the PPP was the ultimate loser while PML-N and JUI-F had nothing to lose if resignations were tendered.

"The decision of opposition parties to contest Senate elections and by-polls is the testament to their unwillingness to resign from the assemblies," he said while referring to a press conference by PML-N spokesperson.

The minister said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif was a convict who had been been on bail, adding that it did not behove a criminal to indulge in a diatribe against state institutions and the country.

About opposition's allegations, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the right man to the Prime Minister of the country, adding, if incompetent politicians like Nawaz Sahrif, who did not have any sense of occasion or the right education, could become a prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan was thousands times better to the premier of Pakistan.

"Nawaz Sharif addressed former U.S. President Barrack Obama as Mrs. and called the former first lady Michelle Obama as Mr. during his meeting", he said, adding in view of the plethora of lies told by Nawaz Sharif in the past 25th December was not the correct date of birth of Nawaz Sharif.

To a question, he said the PTI government of Prime Minister Imran Khan had overcome the trade deficit 20 billion Dollars which it inherited from the previous governments and brought it down to zero today, adding that it was great achievement of the Prime Minister and the masses would elect Imran Khan to another term for such achievements.

About Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement the other day, he said the Prime Minister had called a spade a spade, adding that he had pointed out the economic and administrative difficulties in grappling with the problems created by the previous government as a first-timer.

About Shehbaz Sharif, Chohan said Shehbaz Sharif was not being extended special or extraordinary treatment in the jail, adding that he was entitled to B class for being Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA). He said, "We must not forget that Shehbaz has not been convicted yet.""Any prisoner is allowed one meeting with the family in a week and Shehbaz Sharif's meetings with political leadership were not an exception", he responded to a question on Shehbaz Sharif being granted meetings out of merit.

Earlier, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan cut Christmas cake with the Christians during a ceremony at Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) and felicitated Pakistani Christians and across the globe on the occasion of Christmas. He wished the minority prosperous and blissful day and expressed the hope the happy occasion would fill their hearts with love and mercy.

