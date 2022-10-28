UrduPoint.com

Notorious 7 Member Gang Involved In Street Crimes Arrested

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Notorious 7 member gang involved in street crimes arrested

A gang of relatives allegedly involved in numerous street crimes was arrested by Ittehad Town police recoverinsnatched mobile phones, motorcycles and pistols were recovered from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :A gang of relatives allegedly involved in numerous street crimes was arrested by Ittehad Town police recoverinsnatched mobile phones, motorcycles and pistols were recovered from their possession.

According to SHO Ittehad Town police station on Friday, the notorious gang infamous as 'Mamu Bhanja Gang' was comprised of 7 members including maternal uncle, his nephews and others.

Arrested were identified as Zahid, Wayez, Sajid, Talha, Imran, Azhar and Umair.

Police recovered 5 illegal pistols, 17 snatched mobile phones and 6 motorcycles from their possession. Further investigations were underway.

