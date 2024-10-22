Open Menu

Notorious Bandit Arrested After Police Encounter In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Notorious bandit arrested after police encounter in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A dangerous bandit wanted for serious crimes was arrested in an injured condition following a police encounter near Mustafaabad, Kasur on Tuesday .

According to the police, police identified the injured suspect as Ali Hasan, son of Siddiq Sukna from Ghang Kahna, Lahore.

He was part of a group of three bandits who robbed a citizen named Ishaq of Rs 16,000 and other valuables near the canal.

In response to the robbery, the Eagle Squad of Mustafaabad Police quickly set up a blockade on Akhot University Road.

Upon seeing the police, the bandits opened fire from multiple directions.

During the exchange, Ali Hasan was injured by his own gunfire and was subsequently arrested, while the other two bandits managed to escape.

Authorities recovered the stolen cash, a Honda 125 motorcycle and a pistol from the injured bandit.

A special team has been formed to track down the escaped robbers.

APP/mfn/378

More Stories From Pakistan