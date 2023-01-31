UrduPoint.com

Notorious "Blackberry" Dacoit Gang Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Notorious "Blackberry" dacoit gang busted, looted valuables recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Police have busted the notorious 'Blackberry' gang that was involved in cash snatching.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Shah, the police launched a special operation on Tuesday against the gang involved in snatching cash from citizens at gun points.

The police arrested the gang's three members, including its ring leader. The police recovered looted valuables from their possession, including Rs 1.

8 million cash, seven motorcycles, a car and weapons.

Police sources added that the criminals used to chase citizens when they drew cash from banks and then deprived them of cash at gunpoint.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, the police sources added.

Meanwhile, the DPO lauded the police team for this achievement and directed them to continue crackdown against criminals on daily basis.

Related Topics

Police Car Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhan ..

Court set Feb 7 to indict Imran Khan in Thoshakhana reference

40 minutes ago
 ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

2 hours ago
 PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group ..

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

3 hours ago
 Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund F ..

Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today

3 hours ago
 KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Pesh ..

KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Peshawar terror attack soars to 90

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.