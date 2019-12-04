UrduPoint.com
Notorious Bootlegger Held: Contraband Seized In Hafizabad

Notorious bootlegger held: contraband seized in Hafizabad

CIA Staff Hafizabad claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a notorious bootlegger and seized 70 bottles liquor from his possession

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :CIA Staff Hafizabad claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a notorious bootlegger and seized 70 bottles liquor from his possession.

The police intercepted a suspected car and during search they found 70 bottles foreign liquor concealed under the seats.

The police have arrested the bootlegger Zeeshan alias Shani and impounded the vehicle.

While, Saddar police have also arrested a notorious a drug peddler Babar alias Babri while he was carrying the contraband by a vehicle. The police seized 1.4 kg heroin and 1.2 kg hashish from his possession. The police have also impounded the vehicle.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

