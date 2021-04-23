Notorious Bootlegger Held, Liquor Recovered In Multan
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:19 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a notorious bootlegger and recovered liquor from his possession during a raid conducted here on Friday.
In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, Qutabpur police conducted a raid at Basti Ghareebabad Gujjar Chowk against drug dealers and arrested a notorious bootlegger Javed Shahbaz.
Police also recovered 120 litre local made wine from his possession.
Case has been registered against the criminal.