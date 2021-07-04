UrduPoint.com
Notorious Bootlegger Held With Imported Wine

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 01:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a notorious bootlegger and recovered imported wine from his possession during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Shah Rukan-E-Alam police under the supervision of Inspector Tahir Mushtaq launched a crackdown against drug peddlers.

The police team arrested Abdul Hameed and recovered 870 litre local made liquor and 26 bottles of imported wine from his possession.

The arrested drug peddler was wanted to police in different cases of drug peddling.

Case has been registered against him while further investigations were underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

