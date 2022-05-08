Notorious bootlegger held with imported wine

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a notorious bootlegger and recovered imported wine from his possession during a crackdown launched in premises of Muzaffarabad police station.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the Muzaffarabad police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Muhammad Ramzan alias Jaani.

The police also recovered 234 litre imported wine from his possession.

Case has been registered against the criminal and further investigations were underway from him, police sources added.