Notorious Commercial Human Trafficker Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Notorious commercial human trafficker arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) In a major raid in FIA Composite Circle Mardan, a notorious human trafficker Sikandar Zaman was arrested here on Saturday.

According to a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) spokesperson, the suspect was arrested from Bari Cham Mardan in a raid and the accused job agent was involved in extorting heavy amounts.

The accused stole millions of rupees from many citizens by pretending to be in Dubai, Saudi Arabia and other jobs.

Several cases and inquiries were registered against the accused from 2018 to 2024 and the total number of cases registered against the accused is 11. The accused has been included in the list of wanted accused in FIA Composite Circle Mardan since 2018.

The accused went into hiding after receiving the money the accused has been arrested and an investigation has been started.

APP/ijz/1635

More Stories From Pakistan