Notorious Criminal Allegedly Killed By His Own Accomplices
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2024 | 02:00 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A notorious outlaw who killed a trader a few days back was allegedly shot dead by his accomplices during an exchange of firing between police and the criminals, in the limits of Model Police Station Burewala.
According to police sources, On February 15, the alleged outlaw named Shehzad alias Kaba Butt had killed a known trader Malik Muhammad Akram on refusal to pay extortion money. The outlaws had escaped towards Sindh province.
A police party arrested him from Sindh. When the police team was taking him to a particular site for recovery of arms, the accomplices of the outlaw attacked the police party. The police team also retaliated.
During the exchange of firing, the outlaw was allegedly shot dead by his accomplices. However, the criminals managed to escape. Police shifted the dead body to the hospital.
