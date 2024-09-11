Notorious criminal arrested after encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Sadar police have arrested a notorious criminal wanted to police in over 50 cases of heinous crimes after an encounter on Tuesday late night.

According to police sources, police received information about a robbery incident near Muhammadpur Bataypur in the limits of Sadar police station in which the citizen was deprived of motorcycle, cash Rs 15,000 and other documents at gunpoint by two armed outlaws. When police team reached the location the criminals started firing at the police party.

The police also retaliated in self-defense and the exchange of fire continued for about half an hour. The police arrested Hamza s/o Imdad Hussain after he was shot injured by the firing of his accomplice, however, the other managed to escape from the scene.

Police shifted the injured criminal to Nishtar Hospital, while special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminal. The arrested criminal was wanted to police in more than 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes, police sources added.