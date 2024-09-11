Notorious Criminal Arrested After Encounter
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Sadar police have arrested a notorious criminal wanted to police in over 50 cases of heinous crimes after an encounter on Tuesday late night.
According to police sources, police received information about a robbery incident near Muhammadpur Bataypur in the limits of Sadar police station in which the citizen was deprived of motorcycle, cash Rs 15,000 and other documents at gunpoint by two armed outlaws. When police team reached the location the criminals started firing at the police party.
The police also retaliated in self-defense and the exchange of fire continued for about half an hour. The police arrested Hamza s/o Imdad Hussain after he was shot injured by the firing of his accomplice, however, the other managed to escape from the scene.
Police shifted the injured criminal to Nishtar Hospital, while special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminal. The arrested criminal was wanted to police in more than 50 cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes, police sources added.
Recent Stories
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kisan Card distribution ceremony held40 seconds ago
-
11 injured in Shangla traffic accident42 seconds ago
-
Commercial vehicles impounded for using LPG cylinders48 seconds ago
-
Commissioner orders speedy completion of hospital renovation51 seconds ago
-
Police crackdown on drug dealers in Murree11 minutes ago
-
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition13 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication campaign launched in Nowshera Virkan20 minutes ago
-
Police Darbar held at DIKhan police lines21 minutes ago
-
KU symposium Mpox focuses on creating mass awareness21 minutes ago
-
5 injured in tractor trolley accident in Pattoki21 minutes ago
-
DC, DPO inspect MDCAT exam center21 minutes ago
-
Besant hall to host launching ceremony of two books on Sep 2221 minutes ago