Notorious criminal held after encounter with police

City Jalalpur Pirwala police arrested a notorious criminal when he was shot injured during an encounter with police here Pir Oliya Canal on Wednesday morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :City Jalalpur Pirwala police arrested a notorious criminal when he was shot injured during an encounter with police here Pir Oliya Canal on Wednesday morning.

According to police sources, police got information through emergency helpline 15 about four criminals snatching cash and valuables from the citizens at Pir Oliya canal. A police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Arshad Bhatti moved toward the site.

The criminals started firing on police party and the police also retaliated in self defense.

After exchange of firing, the police arrested a notorious criminal identified as Khalil Ahmed s/o Muhammad Shafi who got injured by the firing of his accomplices. However, other three criminals managed to escape from the scene. The arrested criminal was wanted to police in 13 cases of firing on police, dacoity, robbery, house robbery and other crimes.

A case has been registered against the criminals while raids were being conducted to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.