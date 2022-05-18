UrduPoint.com

Notorious Criminal Held After Encounter With Police

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Notorious criminal held after encounter with police

City Jalalpur Pirwala police arrested a notorious criminal when he was shot injured during an encounter with police here Pir Oliya Canal on Wednesday morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :City Jalalpur Pirwala police arrested a notorious criminal when he was shot injured during an encounter with police here Pir Oliya Canal on Wednesday morning.

According to police sources, police got information through emergency helpline 15 about four criminals snatching cash and valuables from the citizens at Pir Oliya canal. A police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Arshad Bhatti moved toward the site.

The criminals started firing on police party and the police also retaliated in self defense.

After exchange of firing, the police arrested a notorious criminal identified as Khalil Ahmed s/o Muhammad Shafi who got injured by the firing of his accomplices. However, other three criminals managed to escape from the scene. The arrested criminal was wanted to police in 13 cases of firing on police, dacoity, robbery, house robbery and other crimes.

A case has been registered against the criminals while raids were being conducted to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Exchange Robbery Jalalpur Pirwala SITE Criminals From

Recent Stories

Commissioner asks effective measures for cultural, ..

Commissioner asks effective measures for cultural, historical places preservatio ..

4 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive to start from May 23 in Bahawalpu ..

Anti-polio drive to start from May 23 in Bahawalpur

4 minutes ago
 Speedo Bus Service resumes operation between Bahaw ..

Speedo Bus Service resumes operation between Bahawalpur, Lodhran

4 minutes ago
 Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

4 minutes ago
 Woman awarded life imprisonment for killing husban ..

Woman awarded life imprisonment for killing husband

4 minutes ago
 Use of modern technology, suitable varieties empha ..

Use of modern technology, suitable varieties emphasized to enhance rice output

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.