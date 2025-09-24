Notorious Criminal Held After Encounter With Police
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A late-night police encounter in the Chehlyak Police Station jurisdiction near Rifah Aam Chowk led to the arrest of a dangerous criminal wanted in multiple cases.
According to police sources, a patrol team was conducting routine checks and setting up a blockade near Rifah Aam Chowk when two suspects on a motorcycle approached from the direction of Children’s Hospital. On being signaled to stop with a torchlight, the suspects attempted to turn back hastily, lost control, and fell off the motorcycle. They immediately opened indiscriminate fire on the police party.
Exercising the right of self-defense, the police fired warning shots in return.
After the exchange of gunfire subsided, one suspect was found injured, reportedly struck by his accomplice’s fire.
The injured suspect was identified as Fayyaz, s/o Allah Bakhsh, resident of Peer Colony No. 3, Multan, a record-holder wanted in several cases. The police have also recovered a stolen motorcycle linked to case number 1501/24 under Section 381/A, Chehlyak Police Station, along with a 30-bore pistol and live rounds.
The other suspect managed to flee while the police launched a wireless-controlled blockade to track him down.
The injured criminal was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for medical treatment, while further legal proceedings were underway.
