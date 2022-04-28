UrduPoint.com

Notorious Criminal Held During Search Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Notorious criminal held during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) has arrested a notorious criminal during a house-to-house search operation launched here in premises of Seetal Mari police station, police said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The joint task team (JTT) has arrested a notorious criminal during a house-to-house search operation launched here in premises of Seetal Mari police station, police said on Thursday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Juggo Wala, Mouza Faizpur Bhatian and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted 32 houses and make bio-metric identification of various people.

The JTT teams also arrested a notorious criminal Akhtar s/o Allah Diwaya wanted to police in five different cases. The police also recovered two illegal weapons, rounds and mobile phone during the search operation.

Case has been registered against the criminal and further investigations were underway from him, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Road Traffic Criminals From

Recent Stories

37 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

37 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

1 minute ago
 Punjab Assembly session adjourned till May 16

Punjab Assembly session adjourned till May 16

1 minute ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr arrangements being finalized: Administ ..

Eid-ul-Fitr arrangements being finalized: Administrator East

1 minute ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb brushed aside speculations of a ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb brushed aside speculations of anchor person's arrest

1 minute ago
 Education Minister discusses educational cooperati ..

Education Minister discusses educational cooperation with British High Commissio ..

4 minutes ago
 Biden Says US Not Attacking Russia, But Helping Uk ..

Biden Says US Not Attacking Russia, But Helping Ukraine to Defend Itself

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.