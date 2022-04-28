Notorious criminal held during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) has arrested a notorious criminal during a house-to-house search operation launched here in premises of Seetal Mari police station, police said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The joint task team (JTT) has arrested a notorious criminal during a house-to-house search operation launched here in premises of Seetal Mari police station, police said on Thursday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Juggo Wala, Mouza Faizpur Bhatian and suburban areas.

Police teams combed the area and targeted 32 houses and make bio-metric identification of various people.

The JTT teams also arrested a notorious criminal Akhtar s/o Allah Diwaya wanted to police in five different cases. The police also recovered two illegal weapons, rounds and mobile phone during the search operation.

Case has been registered against the criminal and further investigations were underway from him, police sources added.