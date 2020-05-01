Notorious criminal held with weapons in Multan

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested a notorious criminal and recovered illegal weapons from his possession during a crack down launched by Seetal Mari police station here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested a notorious criminal and recovered illegal weapons from his possession during a crack down launched by Seetal Mari police station here on Friday.

According to police sources, in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Raza Khan, Seetal Mari police launched a crack down against criminals under the supervision of DSP New Multan circle Shahzad Manzoor.

During the crack down, a notorious criminal namely Muhammad Babar s/o Muhammad Aslam and recovered five repeaters, one pistol and rounds from his possession.

Police sources said that case has been registered against the criminal and investigations have been started.