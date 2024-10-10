Notorious criminal injured by accomplices' fire"

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A notorious criminal Yousaf Ehsan on Wednesday was injured by gunfire from his accomplices during a police encounter in Fatehjang, Attock. According to sources of police, Ehsan wanted in 17 cases of robbery, dacoity, and attempted murder, was in police custody for a house robbery case, where he had injured family members who resisted.

As Fatehjang police transported Ehsan for recovery, unknown outlaws on motorcycles ambushed the police party near Taj Bara, Hakla-DI Khan motorway. In the crossfire, Ehsan was hit by bullets from his accomplices.

Two police officials escaped due to precautionary measures, and official vehicles remained undamaged. Police have formed teams to apprehend the fleeing suspects, sources further revealed.

APP/nsi/378