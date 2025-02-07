Notorious Criminal Injured In Shootout With Police In Attock
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 09:04 PM
A daring shootout between police and accomplices of a hardened criminal, Meer Hussain, ended with the suspect being injured in Attock on Friday
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) A daring shootout between police and accomplices of a hardened criminal, Meer Hussain, ended with the suspect being injured in Attock on Friday.
According to the police spokesman, Hussain, a native of Shakkardara Kohat, was on physical remand with Jand Police and was being transported for recovery of looted booty near Dhoke Jabba when the incident occurred.
As the police party approached, two masked accomplices of Hussain opened fire in a botched attempt to rescue him. However, the firing ultimately led to Hussain receiving bullet injuries from his own accomplices. Fortunately, no policemen were injured in the crossfire.
The injured suspect was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment, and a case was registered on behalf of the state.
The police have launched a search operation to apprehend the escaped accomplices, constituting different teams to track them down.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Notorious criminal injured in shootout with police in Attock
Police constable martyred, another injured in Attock gun attack
Spring tree plantation campaign 2025 kicks off in Battagram
Timely distribution of books being ensured in schools: DEO Quetta
Aror University inaugurates OGDCL Game Design Lab
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews implementation of reforms in power sector
Police recover dead body hanging from tree
Wooden Scriptures Exhibition Featuring Iranian Artist's Masterpieces Unveils at ..
CDA cracks down on defaulters for house-building loan lapses
PTA advises consumers to verify tax payment status before purchasing mobile devi ..
Breathe Pakistan moot concludes with strong call for urgent, multisectoral actio ..
PRBC, PCJCCI sign MoU to enhance trade cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious criminal injured in shootout with police in Attock1 minute ago
-
Police constable martyred, another injured in Attock gun attack2 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation campaign 2025 kicks off in Battagram2 minutes ago
-
Timely distribution of books being ensured in schools: DEO Quetta2 minutes ago
-
Aror University inaugurates OGDCL Game Design Lab2 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews implementation of reforms in power sector10 minutes ago
-
Police recover dead body hanging from tree10 minutes ago
-
Wooden Scriptures Exhibition Featuring Iranian Artist's Masterpieces Unveils at ACP10 minutes ago
-
CDA cracks down on defaulters for house-building loan lapses10 minutes ago
-
PTA advises consumers to verify tax payment status before purchasing mobile devices10 minutes ago
-
Breathe Pakistan moot concludes with strong call for urgent, multisectoral action to combat escalati ..20 minutes ago
-
PRBC, PCJCCI sign MoU to enhance trade cooperation24 minutes ago