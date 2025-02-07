Open Menu

Notorious Criminal Injured In Shootout With Police In Attock

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 09:04 PM

A daring shootout between police and accomplices of a hardened criminal, Meer Hussain, ended with the suspect being injured in Attock on Friday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) A daring shootout between police and accomplices of a hardened criminal, Meer Hussain, ended with the suspect being injured in Attock on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, Hussain, a native of Shakkardara Kohat, was on physical remand with Jand Police and was being transported for recovery of looted booty near Dhoke Jabba when the incident occurred.

As the police party approached, two masked accomplices of Hussain opened fire in a botched attempt to rescue him. However, the firing ultimately led to Hussain receiving bullet injuries from his own accomplices. Fortunately, no policemen were injured in the crossfire.

The injured suspect was rushed to a hospital for medical treatment, and a case was registered on behalf of the state.

The police have launched a search operation to apprehend the escaped accomplices, constituting different teams to track them down.

