Notorious Criminal Killed In Police Encounter In Mansehra
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A notorious criminal, feared for his violent crimes in Mansehra, was killed in a police encounter, police informed on Sunday.
Police said, a dangerous offender, Adeel alias Kaka, son of Muhammad Farooq, resident of Khaki, was wanted by the police for multiple serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, and extortion.
Adeel alias Kaka, reportedly under the influence of drugs, went on a shooting spree in the village of Timber Katha, indiscriminately firing at an innocent family.
As a result, two individuals were killed while three others, including a woman, sustained severe injuries.
Following the attack, the suspect fled the scene, prompting an extensive manhunt by the police.
Upon receiving intelligence about his whereabouts, the police launched an operation in village of Tariya, where Adeel and his two accomplices opened fire on the police. In self-defence, the police retaliated, however, reportedly Adeel was injured by bullets fired by his own associates.
He was arrested in injured state, and a loaded SMG was recovered from his possession.
The police immediately rushed him for medical treatment, however he died of wound while his accomplices managed to escape. A search operation was launched for the fugitives arrest.
