Notorious criminals held after encounter with police

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :A notorious criminal was arrested after getting bullet injury by the firing of his own accomplices during an exchange of fire with police at Sasi Chowk in premises of Shah Shams police station on Wednesday late night.

Receiving information about a robbery incident at three unidentified armed robbers, the Station House Officer (SHO) Shah Shams police Muhammad Shamoon Joiya along with team reached the spot and set up a picket near Sasi Chowk.

The police team stopped three suspicious persons on a motorcycle going towards Kidney Centre but the criminals started firing on the police and tried to escape from the scene.

The police also retaliated in self defense in which one of the criminals was shot injured by the firing of his own accomplices while the other two managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of darkness.

The police shifted the injured to hospital who was later, identified as Muhammad Raees s/o Muhammad Riaz resident of islam Nagar Chowk Shah Abbas. The arrested criminal was wanted to police in more than 20 cases of dacoity, robbery and other crimes. The police also recovered one motorcycle and pistol from his possession.

Case has been registered against the criminals, while the area has been cordoned off to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.