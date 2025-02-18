Open Menu

Notorious Criminals Surrender To Police In Ghotki

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Notorious criminals surrender to police in Ghotki

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A notorious criminal, Hizbullah alias Nooro and Jan Muhammad Shar surrendered to the police in Ghotki on Tuesday.

According to a news release issued by DIG office here, Shar, a key member of the infamous Sonani Shar gang had multiple cases registered against him, including kidnapping for ransom, murder, robbery, and police encounters.

DIG Sukkur Captain (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar and SSP Ghotki Dr. Samiullah Soomro had earlier announced that criminals who surrendered would be given leniency. Following this announcement, several habitual offenders surrendered to the police.

Shar, who had gone into hiding, surrendered himself to ASP/SDPO Mirpur Mathelo Muhammad Ali Awan. He expressed confidence in DIG Sukkur and SSP Ghotki, stating that he had surrendered to start a new life and would face the court cases against him.

The police have launched various operations against criminals in Ghotki, and Shar's surrender is seen as a significant achievement. His criminal record is being verified from various police stations in the district. Shar has also appealed to other absconding criminals to surrender and face the law to start a new life.

Recent Stories

Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation on ..

Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC

53 minutes ago
 ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in produ ..

ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..

1 hour ago
 At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on ..

At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto

1 hour ago
 Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation ..

Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations

3 hours ago
At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

4 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year an ..

ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint ventur ..

4 hours ago
 China's NEV output, sales surge in January

China's NEV output, sales surge in January

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

5 hours ago
 290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip

290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan