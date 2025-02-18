Notorious criminals surrender to police in Ghotki

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A notorious criminal, Hizbullah alias Nooro and Jan Muhammad Shar surrendered to the police in Ghotki on Tuesday.

According to a news release issued by DIG office here, Shar, a key member of the infamous Sonani Shar gang had multiple cases registered against him, including kidnapping for ransom, murder, robbery, and police encounters.

DIG Sukkur Captain (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar and SSP Ghotki Dr. Samiullah Soomro had earlier announced that criminals who surrendered would be given leniency. Following this announcement, several habitual offenders surrendered to the police.

Shar, who had gone into hiding, surrendered himself to ASP/SDPO Mirpur Mathelo Muhammad Ali Awan. He expressed confidence in DIG Sukkur and SSP Ghotki, stating that he had surrendered to start a new life and would face the court cases against him.

The police have launched various operations against criminals in Ghotki, and Shar's surrender is seen as a significant achievement. His criminal record is being verified from various police stations in the district. Shar has also appealed to other absconding criminals to surrender and face the law to start a new life.