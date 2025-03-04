Open Menu

Notorious Dacoit Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Notorious dacoit arrested

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) A police patrol team from A-Section Police Station here on Tuesday encountered a group of dacoits near Garam Gudi

and arrested notorious dacoit, Naik Muhammad alias Naiko Bandhani, who was injured during the exchange of fire.

The TT pistol and ammunition recovered from the arrested dacoit.

The police have launched a search operation to apprehend the fleeing accomplices.

Naik has been involved in various criminal cases under multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and the Sindh Arms Act. SSP Sukkur, Azhar Khan, has announced that the police team will be awarded a certificate of appreciation and a cash prize for their bravery.

