Notorious dacoit gang busted; booty of Rs 4.8 mn recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) police team arrested three wanted members of a notorious dacoit gang involved in numerous activities and recovered cash, batteries and truck worth Rs 4.8 million from their possession.

Following the directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have intensified their crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city, according to a press release issued here.

The Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three wanted members of a notorious dacoit gang involved in numerous dacoit activities in various areas of Islamabad.

The accused were identified as Javed, Anar Gul and Umair Khan.

The police team also recovered cash, batteries and a truck worth Rs 4.8 million from their possession. The cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Senior police officers directed the police officials for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.

The citizens are urged to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious individuals or activities through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or at "ICT-15" mobile application.