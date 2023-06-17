UrduPoint.com

Notorious Dacoit Gang Busted, Four Held With Looted Valuables

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Notorious dacoit gang busted, four held with looted valuables

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have busted a notorious dacoit gang and arrested four criminals besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special operation conducted in premises of Raja Raam police station on Saturday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Shahzad resident of Matotli Colony reported police that four armed outlaws have looted four cattle from his cattle pen at gun point and escaped. Another case was reported by Sajid Hussain in which he informed police that he was returning from cattle market after selling his cattle when eight armed outlaws on three motorcycles intercepted him. They held him hostage and snatched cash Rs 400,000 from him and escaped.

Taking action on the repeated incidents, the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana formed a special team under the supervision of SP Sadar Division Aziz Ahmed to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted the Boota Gang and arrested four members of the gang including the ring leader Waheed alias Boota s/o Shabir Ahmed resident of Duniyapur, Ahsan Ali s/o Ghulam Muhammad (Duniyapur), Arshaad s/o Shareef (Duniyapur) and Abid-Ul-Rehman s/o Noor-Ul-Haq of Basti Mitho.

During initial interrogation, the police have recovered three cows, one bull, cash Rs 100,000, one mini loader van and illegal weapons from their possession, however, further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

Meanwhile, the police have returned the recovered valuables to real owners while police officers said that remaining members of the dacoit gang would also be arrested soon.

