Notorious dacoit gang busted, looted cash recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Police busted a notorious dacoit gang and arrested four criminals including the ring leader besides recovering looted valuables and weapons from their possession here on Thursday.

Taking action on rising incidents of dacoity and robbery, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan, formed a special team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Ahmed Nawaz Shah to arrest the criminal.

Police team busted the notorious Modi gang and arrested members of the gang including the ring leader Murad alias Modi, Ramzan s/o Ahmed Bukhash, Irfan s/o Ahmed Bukhash and Ismail.

Police team also recovered looted cash Rs 5,20,000 and illegal weapons from their possession. The criminals have confessed more than 16 cases of dacoity and robbery and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.