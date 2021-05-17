Notorious dacoit gang busted, looted valuables recovered in burewala

Police busted a notorious dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession here on Monday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Police busted a notorious dacoit gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession here on Monday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Murawat, Machiwala police launched a crackdown against criminals and busted notorious Saleemi gang.

Police have arrested four members of the gang including the ring leader Muhammad Saleem alias Saleemi, Muhammad Sohail, Tasawer and Azhar Sultan.

The police also recovered looted valuables including a motorcycle, cash Rs 426,000 and weapons from their possession.

Police sources said that the criminals have confessed various crimes and more recoveries were expected from them.