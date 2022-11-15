Notorious dacoit gang busted, looted valuables recovered

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have busted a notorious dacoit gang and arrested its four members besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched on Tuesday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of dacoity and robbery in the district, the District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar directed police to launch a special crackdown to arrest the criminals involved in snatching cash, jewellery and valuables from citizens.

The police busted the notorious Qamri gang and arrested its four members including the ring leader Qamar alias Qamri, Ahmed Salman and Iqbal.

The police have also recovered looted valuables including nine motorcycles, cash Rs 157,000 and illegal weapons from their possession. However, further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources said.

The DPO Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar said in a statement that all possible efforts were being made to make the district crime-free adding that zero-tolerance policy was being followed for this purpose. He directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against criminals on daily basis.