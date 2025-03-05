Open Menu

Notorious Dacoit Gang Busted; Looted Valuables Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Notorious dacoit gang busted; looted valuables recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police Kirpa police station team on Wednesday arrested two members of a notorious dacoit gang involved in multiple incidents of gang looting and armed robberies across the twin cities. The police also recovered stolen cash, mobile phones, watches, and weapons used in crimes.

A public relations officer told APP that the Kirpa police station team, using technical and human intelligence, successfully traced and apprehended two key suspects of the gang. The arrested individuals have been identified as Nasir and Rizwan.

The suspects were allegedly involved in multiple armed robberies, targeting homes, businesses, and pedestrians. Several cases have been registered against them, and further investigations are underway to track down their accomplices and recover additional stolen goods.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq has directed law enforcement teams to intensify operations against criminal networks and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens and their property.

