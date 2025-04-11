Open Menu

Notorious Dacoit Gang Busted; Looted Valuables, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Notorious dacoit gang busted; looted valuables, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Shams Colony Police team busted a notorious dacoit gang and arrested two wanted members involved in a series of armed robberies, recovering looted mobile phones, motorbikes, and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

An official told APP on Friday that the Shams Colony police team, under the supervision of senior officers, utilized technical and human intelligence to trace and apprehend the suspects responsible for multiple dacoities across different areas of the twin cities.

He said the arrested dacoits were identified as Muhammad Hamza and Zarit Khan.

The police recovered looted mobile phones, two motorbikes, and weapons used in the crimes from their custody.

He said separate cases have been registered against the arrested dacoits, and further investigation is underway to trace their other accomplices and previous criminal record.

He said Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shakir Hussain Dawar directed the officers to accelerate the ongoing crackdown against dacoits and other criminal elements to ensure the protection of citizens' life and property.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

7 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

7 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

10 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

10 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

10 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

10 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

11 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

11 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

11 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan