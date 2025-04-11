Notorious dacoit gang busted; looted valuables, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Shams Colony Police team busted a notorious dacoit gang and arrested two wanted members involved in a series of armed robberies, recovering looted mobile phones, motorbikes, and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

An official told APP on Friday that the Shams Colony police team, under the supervision of senior officers, utilized technical and human intelligence to trace and apprehend the suspects responsible for multiple dacoities across different areas of the twin cities.

He said the arrested dacoits were identified as Muhammad Hamza and Zarit Khan.

The police recovered looted mobile phones, two motorbikes, and weapons used in the crimes from their custody.

He said separate cases have been registered against the arrested dacoits, and further investigation is underway to trace their other accomplices and previous criminal record.

He said Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shakir Hussain Dawar directed the officers to accelerate the ongoing crackdown against dacoits and other criminal elements to ensure the protection of citizens' life and property.

APP-rzr-mkz