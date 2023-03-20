UrduPoint.com

Notorious Dacoit Held After Encounter With Police, Two Escaped

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Notorious dacoit held after encounter with police, two escaped

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :A notorious dacoit was shot injured after an exchange of fire with police at Nazar Chowk near Garden Town on the premises of Qutabpur police station on Monday morning.

According to police sources, the police received the information through police emergency helpline 15 about an illegal picket set up by three dacoits near Garden Town to loot citizens. A police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Omer Farooq moved toward the site, where the dacoits started firing on the police party. The police fired in retaliation.

An exchange of fire ensued during which two dacoits managed to flee while one dacoit namely Muhammad Sajid was arrested after being injured by the firing of his own accomplices.

The arrested accused informed police that his accomplices Asif and Usman Sabir had escaped toward Kot Addu. The police also recovered one motorcycle and an illegal weapon from his possession.

Police sources confirmed that the arrested suspect was wanted to police in more than 35 cases of dacoity, robbery and other criminal activities. The gang was also involved in firing at Dolphin Force a few days back on the premises of Chehlyak police station.

Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Exchange Police Station Robbery Kot Addu SITE Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

United States Sponsors Innovation Expo in Islamaba ..

United States Sponsors Innovation Expo in Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives UK Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives UK Consul-General

36 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador to Argentina meets with Argentine M ..

UAE Ambassador to Argentina meets with Argentine Minister of Environment and Sus ..

37 minutes ago
 Coders HQ organises breakfast with CTOs in collabo ..

Coders HQ organises breakfast with CTOs in collaboration with AWS

37 minutes ago
 Democratic leaders always practice dialogue rather ..

Democratic leaders always practice dialogue rather than resorting to violence: A ..

58 minutes ago
 Investopia brings together Italian, European compa ..

Investopia brings together Italian, European companies in Milan to explore inves ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.