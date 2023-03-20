Notorious dacoit held after encounter with police, two escaped

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :A notorious dacoit was shot injured after an exchange of fire with police at Nazar Chowk near Garden Town on the premises of Qutabpur police station on Monday morning.

According to police sources, the police received the information through police emergency helpline 15 about an illegal picket set up by three dacoits near Garden Town to loot citizens. A police team led by Station House Officer (SHO) Omer Farooq moved toward the site, where the dacoits started firing on the police party. The police fired in retaliation.

An exchange of fire ensued during which two dacoits managed to flee while one dacoit namely Muhammad Sajid was arrested after being injured by the firing of his own accomplices.

The arrested accused informed police that his accomplices Asif and Usman Sabir had escaped toward Kot Addu. The police also recovered one motorcycle and an illegal weapon from his possession.

Police sources confirmed that the arrested suspect was wanted to police in more than 35 cases of dacoity, robbery and other criminal activities. The gang was also involved in firing at Dolphin Force a few days back on the premises of Chehlyak police station.

Further investigations were underway.