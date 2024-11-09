Notorious dacoit held after encounter with police

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) A notorious dacoit was shot injured by the firing of his own accomplices after encounter with police near Mouza Ghalwan in premises of Alipur city police station on Saturday.

According to police sources,a police team was taking an arrested accused Fazal Hussain to a place for recovery when three unidentified armed outlaws started firing on the police party to get their fellow released from police custody.

The police also retaliated in self-defense and the exchange of fire continued for 15 minutes.

After the firing,the police found accused 'Fazal Hussain' injured by the firing of his own accomplices,was shifted at the hospital for medical treatment,however,the other criminals managed to escape from the scene.

The police have formed special teams to arrest the escaped criminals and they would be behind the bar soon.

The accused was wanted to police in 20 heinous crimes including attempt to murder,dacoity, robbery, theft and others,police sources added.