Notorious dacoit held, looted valuables recovered

MUZAFFARARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a criminal and member of the notorious Budha Mashoori Gang and recovered looted valuables from its possession during a special operation conducted on Sunday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the Daira Din Panah police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Rao Shehroz Dilshad launched an operation against the criminal. The police team arrested Sanaullah alias Sunny Mashoori who member of the notorious Budha Mashoori Gang and the right hand of the ring leader Arif alias Budha Mashoori.

The police have recovered looted cash Rs 400,000 from his possession by tracing ten dacoity cases from him. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal and more recoveries were expected from him, police sources added.