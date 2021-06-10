UrduPoint.com
Notorious Dacoit Killed During Encounter

Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :A notorious dacoit was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during an exchange of fire with police here on Thursday morning.

According to police sources, three armed motorcyclists looted a motorcycle from a citizen in premises of Sadar Alipur police station and escaped towards Sadar Jatoi police station. Taking action on the dacoity call, police started chasing the dacoits and reached near to them.

In the meantime, the dacoits started firing on the police party and police also retaliated.

Police sources said that one dacoit was killed by the firing of his own accomplices while other two managed to escape from the scene.

The dead dacoit was identified was Abdul Malik alias Bhori Parhaar who was ring leader of the inter-province dacoit gang Bhori Parhaar. He was wanted to police of different districts including Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, DG Khan and Sindh police in various murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and attack on police cases.

However, raids were being conducted to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.

