Notorious Dacoit Killed During Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 09:30 AM

Notorious dacoit killed during encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :A notorious dacoit was killed during an encounter with police near at Jalalpur Khakhi in premises of Sadar police station Shujabad early morning.

According to police sources, notorious dacoit namely Shoukat Rongha was in police custody and a police party was bringing him to a place for recovery of a looted goods. In the meantime, other accomplices of the arrested dacoit started firing at police party and the police also retaliated.

The arrested dacoit Shoukat died by the firing of his own accomplices while the criminals managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of darkness.

The senior police officials also reached on the spot and special teams formed for the arrest of fleeing criminals by lodging case.

Police sources informed that the dacoit Shoukat was involved in more than 30 cases of dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes.

The killed dacoit was also wanted to police in bride assault case at Haji Shah Wala Shujabad area two weeks ago.

