Notorious dacoit killed during encounter with police

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :A notorious dacoit was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during an exchange of fire with police here on Saturday early hours.

According to police sources, taking action on a call on helpline-15 about three armed outlaws heading towards Jalalpur Pirwala for any criminal activity.

A police team of Lodhran led by (SHO) city Farhat Abbas and Sadar Lodhran Riaz Sial rushed towards the direction as soon as the police team reached very close to the criminals they started firing on the police party.

The police also retaliated in self defence and after exchange of fire, the police party found one criminal dead who was died by the firing of his own accomplices while the other managed to escape from the scene.

The police sources said that the killed criminal identified as Rustom Bohar who was wanted to police in 71 cases of dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes while a special teams had been formed to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.