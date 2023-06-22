Open Menu

Notorious Dacoit Killed During Encounter With Police

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Notorious dacoit killed during encounter with police

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :A history-sheeter and senior member of the notorious Fayyaz Dilani Gang was killed with the firing of his own accomplices during an exchange to fire with police at the Meeranpur Darya area on Thursday early hours.

District Police Officer (DPO) Rajanpur, Capt (retd) Dost Muhammad while talking to journalists said that Hakim Hurwani resident of Omerkot who was a senior member of notorious Fayyaz Dilani Gang and wanted to police in various cases of murder, kidnapping for ransom, dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes was arrested by the police in an intelligence based operation at Rakhni area of Balochistan during the ongoing grand operation in Kacha area.

The criminal was in police custody and was being taken to a place for recovery purpose when his armed accomplices started firing at police party to get their partner released from police custody.

The police also retaliated in self-defense and the exchange of fire continued for about 30 minutes. After the exchange of fire, the police found body of Hakim Hurwani who was shot dead by the firing of his own accomplices. However, the criminals managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness.

The DPO added that the body has been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Rojhan for autopsy while special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminals.

He further stated that the criminal Hakim Hurwani was wanted to police in 21 heinous crimes including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping for ransom and others. He was also involved in murder of two persons during a kidnapping attempt at Rojhan and also in an attack on police party, he added.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Murder Attack Fire Balochistan Police Kidnapping Exchange Robbery Rajanpur Rojhan Criminals From

