Notorious Dacoit Killed During Encounter With Police

3 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 10:00 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :A notorious dacoit was killed during an encounter with police at 68-Chak Permit road in premises of Sadar Jalalpur Pirwala police station on Sunday early morning.

According to police sources, a notorious dacoit namely Fida Hussain s/o Akbar Ali was in police custody and a police party was bringing him to a place for recovery of a looted valuables. In the meantime, his four armed accomplices of the arrested dacoit started firing at police party and the police also retaliated. The exchange of firing continued for more than an hour which resulted into death of arrested dacoit Fida Hussain whi was killed by the firing of his own accomplices, however, a police constable Shahzad was also injured by the firing of dacoits.

Police sources added that the criminals managed to escape from the scene by taking advantage of darkness. Police has issued high alert across the city and raids were being conducted to arrest the escaped criminals. The senior police officer also reached the spot and formed special teams to arrest the criminals.

Police sources informed that the dacoit Fida Hussain was involved in various cases of dacoity, robbery and murder cases. He was also wanted to police in a murder case of a minor girl who was killed in a dacoity bid a few months ago at Qadarpur Raan.

