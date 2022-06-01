Notorious dacoit killed in encounter with police

A notorious dacoit was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during an encounter with police near Peer Ghaluwan School in precincts of Alpa police, police said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :A notorious dacoit was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during an encounter with police near Peer Ghaluwan school in precincts of Alpa police, police said on Wednesday.

According to police sources, information was received by Khanewal police regarding three dacoits who had escaped towards Multan city from Khanewal after snatching cash and valuables from a jewellery shop situated in premises of Nawan Shehr police station of Khanewal district. The police was informed that the dacoits injured two persons when they resisted. One dacoit was also injured.

The dacoits, while fleeing, entered the limits of Alpa police in Multan and attacked police party when the police tried to stop them at picket.

The police also retaliated. One of the dacoits, identified as Muhammad Sajjad s/o Nazir Ahmed, was found killed by the firing of his own accomplices. Two others, however, managed to escape.

The police were conducting raids to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.

The gang was involved in different cases of dacoity and robbery in Khanewal and Multan. Police have also recovered illegal weapon and registered the case against criminals, the police said.