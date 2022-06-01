UrduPoint.com

Notorious Dacoit Killed In Encounter With Police

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Notorious dacoit killed in encounter with police

A notorious dacoit was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during an encounter with police near Peer Ghaluwan School in precincts of Alpa police, police said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :A notorious dacoit was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during an encounter with police near Peer Ghaluwan school in precincts of Alpa police, police said on Wednesday.

According to police sources, information was received by Khanewal police regarding three dacoits who had escaped towards Multan city from Khanewal after snatching cash and valuables from a jewellery shop situated in premises of Nawan Shehr police station of Khanewal district. The police was informed that the dacoits injured two persons when they resisted. One dacoit was also injured.

The dacoits, while fleeing, entered the limits of Alpa police in Multan and attacked police party when the police tried to stop them at picket.

The police also retaliated. One of the dacoits, identified as Muhammad Sajjad s/o Nazir Ahmed, was found killed by the firing of his own accomplices. Two others, however, managed to escape.

The police were conducting raids to arrest the escaped criminals, police sources added.

The gang was involved in different cases of dacoity and robbery in Khanewal and Multan. Police have also recovered illegal weapon and registered the case against criminals, the police said.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Firing Police Police Station Robbery Khanewal Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

RDA organizes dengue awareness walk

RDA organizes dengue awareness walk

7 minutes ago
 US Gas Prices Set New Record of $4.67 Per Gallon - ..

US Gas Prices Set New Record of $4.67 Per Gallon - AAA

7 minutes ago
 Second long march date to be announced after SC’ ..

Second long march date to be announced after SC’s verdict: Imran Khan

17 minutes ago
 Two motorcyclists killed

Two motorcyclists killed

7 minutes ago
 KP CM assures support to development targets in Te ..

KP CM assures support to development targets in Tehsil Babuzai, Swat

7 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provides services in 595 em ..

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provides services in 595 emergencies during May

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.