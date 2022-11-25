Notorious dacoit killed in encounter with police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) ::The police of Karak City late Thursday night killed a notorious dacoit while his two accomplices managed to escape in an encounter that took place in the Sub Sangini of Alkada area here.

SHO Karak city informed that police surrounded a dacoit gang in Alkada area after receiving intelligence-based information about their presence and directed them to surrender. However, the dacoits' gang started firing at the police party and an encounter took place that lasted for half an hour.

After a break in firing, the police team started a search operation in the area and arrested a dacoit, identified as Raziullah, a resident of Muhabbat Khel, Shawal Adda in injured condition.

The injured dacoit was shifted to the hospital however he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Police recovered one Kalashnikov, four magazines, 15 cartridges, two hand grenades, two stolen mobile phones, and a stolen motorcycle from the dacoit. The police have also started a large-scale search operation in the area to arrest the escaped dacoits.

The dacoit, killed in the encounter had become a sign of terror for the local people and was wanted by the police in various criminal cases including murder, attempted murder, thefts, and facilitating criminals.