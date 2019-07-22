Notorious dacoit killed in encounter with police

A notorious dacoit who killed of a businessman was killed in encounter with police while his other companion escaped from the scene

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :A notorious dacoit who killed of a businessman was killed in encounter with police while his other companion escaped from the scene.

According to the police, businessman Abdul Hameed was killed during a robbery few days ago.

After killing the businessman, District Police Officer was issued the directives for search operation against the criminals.

All resources would be utilized to eliminate the crimes from society and escaped accused would be arrested soon.

\378