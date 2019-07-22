UrduPoint.com
Notorious Dacoit Killed In Encounter With Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 05:54 PM

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :A notorious dacoit who killed of a businessman was killed in encounter with police while his other companion escaped from the scene.

According to the police, businessman Abdul Hameed was killed during a robbery few days ago.

After killing the businessman, District Police Officer was issued the directives for search operation against the criminals.

All resources would be utilized to eliminate the crimes from society and escaped accused would be arrested soon.

